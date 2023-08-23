FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: HOTTEST DAY OF THE YEAR

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... Mega-muggy air is moving into northeast Wisconsin. Except for folks closer to the Upper Michigan border, most of our high temperatures will rise well into the 90s today. Near record high temperatures are possible this afternoon, as we deal with likely the hottest day of the year. With the high humidity, the heat index across eastern Wisconsin will peak somewhere between 100 and 110 degrees!

When it gets this hot, we want you and your family to stay safe... Don’t leave your kids or pets inside a hot car. Be careful walking your dog on hot pavement. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Reduce any strenuous outdoor activities. If you’re feeling hot, stay in the air conditioning or shady areas. Wearing lightweight, light-colored clothes can help reflect the sun’s energy, instead of absorbing it.

Thankfully, temperatures will be trending down through the rest of the week. Highs will be mainly in the 80s tomorrow and Friday, with 70s this weekend. As another cool front passes through the area on Friday, afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Some of these storms may interrupt high school football games, but the risk of severe weather is LOW. The Packers-Seahawks game only has a TINY chance of a shower, otherwise skies will be partly sunny.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SE/S 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

THURSDAY: NE 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Very hot and humid. Record heat possible. Turning mostly sunny. HIGH: 95, with a peak heat index 100 to 110.

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Areas of fog late. Still humid. LOW: 67

THURSDAY: Hazy sunshine and clouds. Continued warm and humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Warm and humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Cooler and breezy. Maybe a shower? HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable. HIGH: 74 LOW: 56

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Spotty showers possible. HIGH: 74

