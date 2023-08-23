Door County Candle Company raises over $30,000 for Maui wildfire relief

One hundred percent of the profits from the hand-poured 16 oz candle called Lili-Koi, a Hawaiian passion fruit scent goes to the American Red Cross.
By Emily Reilly
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Door County Candle Company is no stranger to lending a helping hand when disaster strikes. The store owner launched a fundraising candle after news of the devastating fires in Maui, and it’s made quite an impact in just a few weeks.

They raised over $30,000 and counting for Maui wildfire relief; 100% of the profits from the hand-poured 6 oz candle goes to the American Red Cross.

Christiana Trapani, the store owner, says the outpouring of support has been strong since the candle’s launch.

“It was a really strong response. A lot of people wanted to come and help and do a part to make a difference and help. Candles are already such a sign of hope and unity,” said Trapani.

Wednesday, members of the American Red Cross’s Northeast Wisconsin chapter volunteered at Trapani’s shop.

”Maybe you’re providing that meal. Maybe you are helping to have one our volunteers who are helping to provide comfort and care or maybe you’re helping a volunteer to be out there checking on homes,” said Rebecca Rockhill, the Executive Director of the local Red Cross chapter.

Rockhill also says donations from Door County Candle Company and others have helped the Red Cross provide people in Maui with over 10,000 overnight stays in a shelter and more than 58,000 meals. Trapani says she plans on continuing candle sales for foreseeable future and making a difference for those dealing with the fire’s aftermath.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown County deputies with long guns come out of a wooded area near Memorial Drive and...
Armed search in Howard for suspected national ATM theft gang
A cable car is shown dangling high in the air in this image from Pakistan on Tuesday. Several...
Rescuers save 8 people trapped in cable car dangling above canyon in Pakistan
Scales of justice
Iola couple charged with toddler’s death from a homemade bed
Elizabeth Miskella celebrates her 107th birthday
Green Bay woman celebrates 107th birthday
Rendering of Fox Commons in downtown Appleton
Demolition in downtown Appleton makes way for Fox Commons

Latest News

Appleton post office to be renamed in honor of Firefighter Mitchell Lundgaard
The Appleton Post Office is now named after local hero Mitchell Lundgaard
One hundred percent of the profits from the hand-poured 16 oz candle called Lili-Koi, a...
Door County Candle Company raises over $30,000 for Maui wildfire aid
The Packers and Bellin Health teamed up Wednesday to save lives.
Hands-only CPR training for the public at Lambeau Field
The Packers and Bellin Health teamed up Wednesday to save lives.
Hands-only CPR training for the public at Lambeau Field