Door County Candle Company raises over $30,000 for Maui wildfire relief

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Door County Candle Company is no stranger to lending a helping hand when disaster strikes. The store owner launched a fundraising candle after news of the devastating fires in Maui, and it’s made quite an impact in just a few weeks.

They raised over $30,000 and counting for Maui wildfire relief; 100% of the profits from the hand-poured 6 oz candle goes to the American Red Cross.

Christiana Trapani, the store owner, says the outpouring of support has been strong since the candle’s launch.

“It was a really strong response. A lot of people wanted to come and help and do a part to make a difference and help. Candles are already such a sign of hope and unity,” said Trapani.

Wednesday, members of the American Red Cross’s Northeast Wisconsin chapter volunteered at Trapani’s shop.

”Maybe you’re providing that meal. Maybe you are helping to have one our volunteers who are helping to provide comfort and care or maybe you’re helping a volunteer to be out there checking on homes,” said Rebecca Rockhill, the Executive Director of the local Red Cross chapter.

Rockhill also says donations from Door County Candle Company and others have helped the Red Cross provide people in Maui with over 10,000 overnight stays in a shelter and more than 58,000 meals. Trapani says she plans on continuing candle sales for foreseeable future and making a difference for those dealing with the fire’s aftermath.

