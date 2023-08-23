DANGEROUS HEAT-HUMIDITY ON WEDNESDAY

Mild and muggy conditions take hold tonight with lows mainly in the 60s. Most of us will not have any issues... but another round of storms COULD develop in the U.P. and drift southeast clipping northern Door County.

Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Dangerous heat and tropical-like humidity with dew points in the mid 70s will build into the area. With most highs reaching the 90s, the afternoon’s peak heat index will exceed 100 degrees from Highway 29 and to the south. Since there’s an increase risk of heat related illnesses, tomorrow would be a good day to reduce your time outside and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. If you must be outside, take more frequent breaks in the shade... or AC if possible.

Look for a slow cool down during the rest of the week. Thursday will still be muggy, but highs will be about 10° “cooler.” Look for low-to-mid 80s on Friday with the humidity continuing. A cold front will bring a possible round of storms for the afternoon/evening, and some storms could be strong. Temperatures will be more fall-like for the weekend. By the time the Packers kickoff against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, our highs will only be in the lower 70s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: S 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

THURSDAY: NNE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Storms possible to the FAR NORTHEAST. Humid and breezy. LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: Hazy, hot, and humid. Mostly sunny and breezy... Heat index to climb above 100 degrees. HIGH: 96 LOW: 68

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Sunshine, then a chance of thunderstorms. Warm and humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Cooler and breezy. Maybe a stray shower? HIGH: 71 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable. HIGH: 74 LOW: 54

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Still comfortable. HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. HIGH: 80

