DANGEROUS HEAT-HUMIDITY ON WEDNESDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
The rain and storms that affected areas north of Green Bay earlier today will be winding down this afternoon.
By David Ernst
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mild and muggy conditions take hold tonight with lows mainly in the 60s. Most of us will not have any issues... but another round of storms COULD develop in the U.P. and drift southeast clipping northern Door County.

Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Dangerous heat and tropical-like humidity with dew points in the mid 70s will build into the area. With most highs reaching the 90s, the afternoon’s peak heat index will exceed 100 degrees from Highway 29 and to the south. Since there’s an increase risk of heat related illnesses, tomorrow would be a good day to reduce your time outside and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. If you must be outside, take more frequent breaks in the shade... or AC if possible.

Look for a slow cool down during the rest of the week. Thursday will still be muggy, but highs will be about 10° “cooler.” Look for low-to-mid 80s on Friday with the humidity continuing. A cold front will bring a possible round of storms for the afternoon/evening, and some storms could be strong. Temperatures will be more fall-like for the weekend. By the time the Packers kickoff against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, our highs will only be in the lower 70s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: S 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

THURSDAY: NNE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Storms possible to the FAR NORTHEAST. Humid and breezy. LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: Hazy, hot, and humid. Mostly sunny and breezy... Heat index to climb above 100 degrees. HIGH: 96 LOW: 68

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Sunshine, then a chance of thunderstorms. Warm and humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Cooler and breezy. Maybe a stray shower? HIGH: 71 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable. HIGH: 74 LOW: 54

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Still comfortable. HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. HIGH: 80

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown County deputies with long guns come out of a wooded area near Memorial Drive and...
Armed search in Howard for suspected national ATM theft gang
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
A cable car is shown dangling high in the air in this image from Pakistan on Tuesday. Several...
Rescuers save 8 people trapped in cable car dangling above canyon in Pakistan
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Missing Fond du Lac man found dead, police say
Elizabeth Miskella celebrates her 107th birthday
Green Bay woman celebrates 107th birthday

Latest News

First Alert Weather
EXTREME HEAT & HUMID STILL ON TRACK FOR WEDNESDAY
The rain and storms that affected areas north of Green Bay earlier today will be winding down...
EXTREME HEAT & HUMID STILL ON TRACK FOR WEDNESDAY
This heat dome will bring thunderstorms to some of us as it moves in tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dangerous heat Wednesday and Thursday
First Alert Weather
MORNING SHOWERS & STORMS... THEN HOT & HUMID TOMORROW