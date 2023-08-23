Cooling centers open Wednesday due to extreme heat

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We know heat can be dangerous and some people may need a safe place to go.

The doors are open at the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay Wednesday. The cooling center opens whenever the air temperature or heat index reaches 100 which the temperature today will be well into the 90s.

The cooling center is open to anyone you can come in if you don’t have access to air conditioning or even if you’re a construction worker or postal worker who is spending your day outside.

“Just come in talk to our receptionist and say hey I’m hot out there. I need to cool off and we will walk you to our lobby and let you cool down. We want to make sure we’re preventing any safety concerns,” said Becky Darrow, the Director of Social Services for the Green Bay Salvation Army.

The cooling center is open until 4:30 p.m.

