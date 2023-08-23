The Appleton Post Office is now named after local hero Mitchell Lundgaard

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Family, state, and local leaders came together today to officially rename the building in honor of the fallen firefighter.

The post office will now be known as the “Mitchell F. Lundgaard Post Office”. Family and state leaders worked for three years to ensure Lundgaard’s sacrifice and story will never be forgotten.

His widow Lindsay and U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wisconsin) unveiled the sign at the building.

“We never expected a tragedy like this to impact our family but with the incredible support, we were able to keep going. Moving forward and with love in our hearts, Lindsay Lundgaard said.

Her husband was shot and killed in May of 2019 when he responded to a call for a man investigators believed was overdosing on drugs. That man opened fire on police officers and firefighters who had saved his life.

Lundgaard died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

“It’s truly hard to believe that it’s been over four years since that heartbreaking day,” Lindsay Lundgaard remembered.

“Few events have shocked this community quite the way as what occurred on May 15, 2019 did. Many of us still remember where we were when we first heard the news of this tragedy, Mike Gallagher said.

“We truly saw the importance and although it has been four years, movements like this help to remember his sacrifice and keep his memory alive,” Lindsay Lundgaard added.

Mitchell Lundgaard was a Green Bay native and only 36 years old when he died. He had served as an Appleton firefighter for 14 years. He was inspired to serve as a firefighter by what he saw during the tragic events of 9/11/2001, and he was known as a man with a heart for service.

“By now everyone knows Mitch as a hero. Most importantly and as evidenced by the front row here, he was a committed family man. He loved his wife Lindsay and his 3 boys more than anything else,” Mike Gallagher said, adding: “Anytime someone dedicated their life of service, and dies in the line of duty protecting this community, I think it’s important to ensure that story is not forgotten.”

