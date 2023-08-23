3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: How home gardening can help to secure global food security

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The world’s population keeps rising - according to data released by the United Nations, there are currently a little more than 8 billion people living on earth. The annual growth rate is roughly 0.9%.

Although there are signs that the growth rate is slowing and the world’s population may peak around 2090 at 10.5 billion, food security is a huge problem, aggravated by wars, logistical problems, and the prospect of climate change.

But a UK researcher thinks she knows the solution - one that provides more food, better nutrition, and less food waste. Remarkably, it’s something many folks in NE Wisconsin already do: Home gardening. How may that help stave off hunger in many parts of the globe? Brad Spakowitz knows the answers.

In other news from the world of science: India is now among the nations that put a man on the moon. Brad will explain how that came about.

