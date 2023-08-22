UW-Green Bay’s lifelong learning program accepting members

The start of the fall college semester is just around the corner and UWGB is still welcoming students of all ages.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The start of the fall college semester is just around the corner and UWGB is still welcoming students of all ages.

The school’s lifelong learning program is currently enrolling community members for both fall and spring semesters.

Enrollment requires membership, but that membership opens up a very wide array of course offerings.

