US tightens some offshore oil rig safety rules that had been loosened under Trump

FILE - Wilson Ruiz, a crew member of the Joe Griffin, looks out at the oil slick at the site of...
FILE - Wilson Ruiz, a crew member of the Joe Griffin, looks out at the oil slick at the site of the BP Deepwater Horizon offshore oil rig collapse in the Gulf of Mexico on May 6, 2010. The Biden administration has tightened offshore oil drilling safety regulations, including rules regarding the use of “blowout preventer” devices on offshore oil and gas drilling rigs. Planned changes announced last fall were finalized Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 — more than 13 years after the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster that killed 11 workers and spewed an estimated 130 million gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday finalized tighter rules for complex devices meant to prevent catastrophic blowouts on offshore oil and gas drilling rigs, reversing some Trump administration policies and returning to a more stringent regulatory stance adopted after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster.

Failure of blowout preventer equipment was a major cause of the April 2010 disaster that killed 11 workers and resulted in an estimated 130 million gallons of crude oil spewing into the Gulf of Mexico over 87 days.

Tougher offshore safety rules had been adopted in 2016 but were revised in 2019 under then-President Donald Trump. The oil industry welcomed that move, but it was followed by an ongoing lawsuit filed by environmental organizations.

The new rules from the Interior Department’s Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement address conditions and well pressures under which the automatic well control devices operate. They require that remotely operated underwater vehicles be capable of opening and closing key components of blowout preventers. They also include mandates and time limits for investigating failures and providing data on blowouts to regulators.

It’s a revision but not a complete reversal of the Trump-era changes. For instance, BSEE is maintaining an expansion of the interval between required blowout preventer inspections from 14 to 21 days.

Miyoko Sakashita, of the Center for Biological Diversity, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit challenging the Trump administration revisions, said the new rules would likely resolve the lawsuit, which has been delayed several times since President Joe Biden took office.

“Importantly, the rule requires that those testing and reporting on blowout preventers be certified and meet federal standards. It also requires that blow-out preventer failure reports be sent to BSEE,” Sakashita said in an email exchange.

But, she said, the changes don’t go far enough.

“This new rule at least puts an end to industry self-policing, but that’s too low of a bar,” Sakashita said. “We can all see from this summer’s heat waves, wildfires, and severe storms that we’re in a climate crisis. Biden needs to declare a climate emergency and end offshore drilling.”

An official with the American Petroleum Institute criticized the latest regulatory changes.

“Regulatory clarity is critical for ensuring compliance and establishing safe operations, but this rule continues the rampant politicization of the rulemaking process and represents another policy swing from administration to administration, resulting in a policy that fails to meaningfully improve the safety of workers or protect the environment,” Holly Hopkins, an API vice president, said in an emailed statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown County deputies with long guns come out of a wooded area near Memorial Drive and...
Armed search in Howard for suspected national ATM theft gang
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
A cable car is shown dangling high in the air in this image from Pakistan on Tuesday. Several...
Rescuers save 8 people trapped in cable car dangling above canyon in Pakistan
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Missing Fond du Lac man found dead, police say
Elizabeth Miskella celebrates her 107th birthday
Green Bay woman celebrates 107th birthday

Latest News

FILE - UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally in downtown Los Angeles, as a national strike...
Unionized UPS workers approve contract leaders agreed to in late July
FILE - Serena Williams arrives at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25, 2023, at the Civic...
Serena Williams has given birth to her second baby. It’s another daughter
St. Paul Elder Services car show benefits Alzheimer’s research
St. Paul Elder Services car show benefits Alzheimer’s research
St. Paul Elder Services car show benefits Alzheimer’s research
St. Paul Elder Services car show benefits Alzheimer’s research