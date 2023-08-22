TInch competes at first World Track & Field Championships

BUDAPEST, Hungary - Green Bay native Cordell Tinch fell just shy of qualifying for the 110 meter hurdles final, competing in his world ever World Track & Field Championships.

The Bay Port HS grad ran 13.31 in the semifinals, falling 0.06 shy of punching his ticket to the final.

The track story of the year, Tinch was selling cell phones just a short time ago before taking up the sport again and making waves en route to this stage.

He had the 2nd-fastest 100 hurdles time in the world coming into the world championships.

After the race, Tinch was not defeated by his result, but encouraged. He will use it as a building block working towards the Olympics in Paris next summer.

“Honestly, just to be out here and compete at the highest level is something I have always dreamed of,” Tinch said. “To be able to come and do that? I wouldn’t trade it for anything. It’s been a long journey, but I have family, friends, and a lot of people who has supported me. I have always said I wanted to represent Team USA. It’s not just representing it for me. There are a whole lot of people behind me. I know not making the final, it hurts right now. But in about an hour or so I will take in this whole experience and just understand, I was here. Getting this experience out here in Hungary, being able to travel, and getting a few more races in this summer, I can come back next year and feel better.”

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.