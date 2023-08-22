TInch competes at first World Track & Field Championships

Green Bay native Cordell Tinch fell just shy of qualifying for the 110 meter hurdles final
After finishing 2nd at nationals in the hurdles, Green Bay native Cordell Tinch will compete...
After finishing 2nd at nationals in the hurdles, Green Bay native Cordell Tinch will compete with Team USA at the world championships.(WBAY-TV)
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUDAPEST, Hungary - Green Bay native Cordell Tinch fell just shy of qualifying for the 110 meter hurdles final, competing in his world ever World Track & Field Championships.

The Bay Port HS grad ran 13.31 in the semifinals, falling 0.06 shy of punching his ticket to the final.

The track story of the year, Tinch was selling cell phones just a short time ago before taking up the sport again and making waves en route to this stage.

He had the 2nd-fastest 100 hurdles time in the world coming into the world championships.

After the race, Tinch was not defeated by his result, but encouraged. He will use it as a building block working towards the Olympics in Paris next summer.

“Honestly, just to be out here and compete at the highest level is something I have always dreamed of,” Tinch said. “To be able to come and do that? I wouldn’t trade it for anything. It’s been a long journey, but I have family, friends, and a lot of people who has supported me. I have always said I wanted to represent Team USA. It’s not just representing it for me. There are a whole lot of people behind me. I know not making the final, it hurts right now. But in about an hour or so I will take in this whole experience and just understand, I was here. Getting this experience out here in Hungary, being able to travel, and getting a few more races in this summer, I can come back next year and feel better.”

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden is brought off the field after being injured...
UPDATE: Isaiah Bolden released from hospital after game-ending injury
Neshotah Beach in Two Rivers.
12-year-old boy dies in Lake Michigan at Neshotah Beach
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) rolls out against the New England Patriots...
Love impresses in second preseason game, Packers and Patriots game suspended in 4th due to injury
Mass shooting in Milwaukee leaves 9 injured

Latest News

Charlie Jadin was promoted to Freedom High School head coach ahead of the 2023 season.
Freedom excited for unknowns with new but familiar head coach
Milwaukee Brewers logo
Scherzer gets erratic after milestone K and Brewers beat Rangers 6-2 for 3-game sweep
New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden is brought off the field after being injured...
UPDATE: Isaiah Bolden released from hospital after game-ending injury
Milwaukee Brewers' Carlos Santana runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the first...
Adames, Santana each hit in two runs to lead Brewers over Rangers 6-1