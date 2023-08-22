Three injured while fighting food truck fire in Sheboygan

Fire truck sirens generic
Fire truck sirens generic(Canva)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Three people were injured while trying to extinguish a food truck fire Monday, the Sheboygan Fire Department said. Firefighters called it a gas explosion.

Just before 6 p.m. Monday, Sheboygan County Dispatch Center received a report of a fire in a food truck in the 2100 block of North 3rd Street in Sheboygan.

When firefighters arrived about three minutes later, crews found the fire was extinguished but three people had suffered severe burns. An additional ambulance was requested.

The fire department said patients were given Advanced Life Support on scene and then quickly taken to a local hospital.

Sheboygan Fire Department would like to remind people when using a flammable gas for cooking to ensure all safety precautions are in place.

An exact dollar amount on the damage to the food truck was not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden is brought off the field after being injured...
UPDATE: Isaiah Bolden released from hospital after game-ending injury
Neshotah Beach in Two Rivers.
12-year-old boy dies in Lake Michigan at Neshotah Beach
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) rolls out against the New England Patriots...
Love impresses in second preseason game, Packers and Patriots game suspended in 4th due to injury
Mass shooting in Milwaukee leaves 9 injured

Latest News

Police file
Fond du Lac Police: Missing person found dead
Elizabeth Miskella celebrates her 107th birthday
Green Bay woman celebrates 107th birthday
Green Bay woman celebrates 107th birthday
Green Bay woman celebrates 107th birthday
Car interior
Fox Crossing police report numerous thefts from cars