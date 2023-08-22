Three injured while fighting food truck fire in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Three people were injured while trying to extinguish a food truck fire Monday, the Sheboygan Fire Department said. Firefighters called it a gas explosion.

Just before 6 p.m. Monday, Sheboygan County Dispatch Center received a report of a fire in a food truck in the 2100 block of North 3rd Street in Sheboygan.

When firefighters arrived about three minutes later, crews found the fire was extinguished but three people had suffered severe burns. An additional ambulance was requested.

The fire department said patients were given Advanced Life Support on scene and then quickly taken to a local hospital.

Sheboygan Fire Department would like to remind people when using a flammable gas for cooking to ensure all safety precautions are in place.

An exact dollar amount on the damage to the food truck was not immediately available.

