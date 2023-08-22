St. Paul Elder Services car show benefits Alzheimer’s research

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - A local retirement community held a car show Monday, with the goal of raising money for Alzheimer’s research. This is the second year Kaukauna’s Saint Paul Elder Services had the car show and plan to make it an annual event.

The event also featured a brat fry live music from the band “Still Cruisin’”and a 50-50 raffle.

The brat fry was planned to happen back in June, but it was postponed due to unhealthy air quality, so it was decided to hold both events on the same day.

The president of Saint Paul Elder Services says the car show brings up lots of memories from the residents’ past.

“They’re having all kinds of memories from rolling down the streets in their fancy cars...to going on dates in the drive-in movies and all the music that came along with the 50s and 60s that they grew up in. They sure love to go around and see the cars that were from their youth and to just reminisce with the people who have restored them,” said Sondra Norder, President and CEO of St. Paul Elder Services.

Saint Paul officials say they’re overwhelmed by the support from the community to make the event happen.

