Pediatrician group urges bans on school spankings

FILE: Spanking children in school should be 'abolished in all states by law,' according to an...
FILE: Spanking children in school should be 'abolished in all states by law,' according to an updated policy statement by the Council on School Health and released Monday by the American Academy of Pediatrics.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As children across the country head back to school, one pediatric group is calling for corporal punishment in schools to be abolished.

On Monday, the American Academy of Pediatrics released an updated policy statement by the Council of School Health. It urges that spanking or striking children in schools should be “abolished in all states by law.”

The pediatrics group said corporal punishment is legal in public schools in 18 states, and nearly 70,000 students are struck at least once a year.

The statement also says the practice is most widely used in the South and is disproportionately used on Black students and children with disabilities.

The policy authors said age-appropriate, nonviolent behavioral strategies should be used instead.

The group also said parents should refrain from spanking, hitting, shaming or threatening their children when they are being disciplined.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Missing Fond du Lac man found dead, police say
Green Bay Police Officer Matthew Knutson appears in Brown County court on charges that he hit a...
Green Bay police officer pleads not guilty to charges from hitting suspect with squad car
Plane crash generic
Pilot killed in Waupaca County plane crash identified
The scene were nine were shot on Saturday night is seen in Milwaukee.
14 people were shot, one fatally, in the same Milwaukee neighborhood, police say

Latest News

Brown County deputies with long guns come out of a wooded area near Memorial Drive and...
Armed officers searched near I-41 and Memorial Drive
Cole Finegan, U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado, gives remarks Monday after the...
Prosecutor describes accountability for dentist convicted of wife's safari slaying
Brown County deputies with long guns come out of a wooded area near Memorial Drive and...
Armed law enforcement presence near I-41 in Howard
Guadalupe Gonzalez, a Lahaina, Hawaii, resident who survived a deadly wildfire, stands next to...
Maui confronts the challenge of finding more than 800 missing people after the deadly wildfires