Oconto County deputies searching for vehicle damaging corn field

Oconto County deputies are investigating damages to a corn field.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto County deputies are investigating damages to a corn field.

It happened on the corner of Geano Beach Road and Cross Road in the town of Little Suamico.

Deputies say several acres of corn were run over by a vehicle.

Investigators believe that vehicle to be a Black Nissan Rogue SUV anywhere from model year 2007 to 2015.

If you have any information related to the incident, please contact the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Brown County deputies with long guns come out of a wooded area near Memorial Drive and...
Armed search in Howard for suspected national ATM theft gang
A cable car is shown dangling high in the air in this image from Pakistan on Tuesday. Several...
Rescuers save 8 people trapped in cable car dangling above canyon in Pakistan
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Missing Fond du Lac man found dead, police say
Green Bay Police Officer Matthew Knutson appears in Brown County court on charges that he hit a...
Green Bay police officer pleads not guilty to charges from hitting suspect with squad car

Latest News

Oconto County deputies searching for vehicle damaging corn field
Oconto County deputies searching for vehicle damaging corn field
No Car Show Sand Mine sign
Iola sand mine project ends with Waupaca County zoning vote
Squad cars line the street as law enforcement officers search for suspects believed to be...
Search continues for suspected ATM theft gang members
Brown County deputies with long guns come out of a wooded area near Memorial Drive and...
Armed search in Howard for suspected national ATM theft gang