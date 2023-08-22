Oconto County deputies searching for vehicle damaging corn field

LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto County deputies are investigating damages to a corn field.

It happened on the corner of Geano Beach Road and Cross Road in the town of Little Suamico.

Deputies say several acres of corn were run over by a vehicle.

Investigators believe that vehicle to be a Black Nissan Rogue SUV anywhere from model year 2007 to 2015.

If you have any information related to the incident, please contact the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.