The need for state public defenders in Brown County continues as case load remains high

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -The Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Office is struggling to find attorneys to take criminal cases.

The lack of criminal defense attorney’s, in part, can lead to delays in justice.

Right now, Brown County is deemed one of the worst in the state with the number of cases that need a criminal defense attorney to be appointed.

Last week, Brown County had 400 cases that needed to be appointed, a majority of them are felony cases.

“The problem we have in Brown County is there aren’t enough attorneys to take them all,” said Jeffrey Cano, Public Defender’s Office Regional Attorney Manager.

At the Criminal Justice Coordinating Board meeting Tuesday afternoon, Cano detailed the reasons why. He said the state lost defense attorneys during Covid. He also said local attorneys aren’t practicing at the same rate they did years ago.

“Even criminal defense attorneys that practice criminal defense, many times their practice is more lucrative without taking our cases,” said Cano.

Cano said he’s already seeing the pay issue improve.

“With the recent raise that the private bar would receive when they take our cases, we’ve had some attorneys agree to take our cases that had been taken off the list,” said Cano.

Cano is about to add two new defense attorneys to his office here in green bay and he’s confident that will help with the current case load. He even said the use of zoom within the courts is beneficial.

“As I indicated in the past, there are courts that are not as accommodating, but that is helpful because if we get an attorney in some other part of the state, they don’t have to travel up here for a scheduling type of a hearing,” said Cano. “They are more willing to take it.”

On a state level, Cano said his boss is even trying to attract attorneys to this area.

“The city was just named the most livable city in the United States, so hopefully that attracts some young attorneys. I know my boss is trying to talk attorneys by going to law schools, talking to attorneys who want to do this practice and asking them to relocate to this region,” said Cano.

The members of the board agree this issue is not going away. They will track whether the pay increases and new hires make a dent in the numbers this fall.

