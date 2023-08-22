MORNING SHOWERS & STORMS... THEN HOT & HUMID TOMORROW

Clusters of showers and storms have been tracking through far northeast Wisconsin this morning. Severe weather is unlikely, but lightning, downpours and small hail will be possible. Look for these showers and storms to gradually wrap up between now and lunchtime.

Sunshine will return this afternoon, allowing temperatures to rise into the 80s across central Wisconsin. Elsewhere, highs are more likely to reach the 70s, with some 60s near the Menominee River.

A major heat wave is about to expand into Wisconsin... As it spreads in our direction, it will fire off another round of thunderstorms tonight along the Upper Michigan border and Door County. Some of these storms during the pre-dawn hours tomorrow morning may have locally heavy rain. Skies will be clearing out early tomorrow morning.

Your Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Dangerous heat and tropical-like humidity will build into the area. With most highs reaching the 90s, the afternoon’s peak heat index will reach, or exceed 100 degrees from Highway 29 and to the south. Since there’s an increase risk of heat related illnesses, tomorrow would be a good day to reduce your time outside and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Look for a slow cool down during the rest of the week. By the time the Packers kickoff against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, our highs will only be in the lower 70s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: E/SE 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: S 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Morning showers and storms. Some afternoon sun. Slightly humid. HIGH: 77

TONIGHT: Storms possible to the FAR NORTHEAST. Humid and breezy. LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: Hazy, hot and humid. Mostly sunny and breezy... Heat index may climb above 100 degrees. HIGH: 95 LOW: 68

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Sunshine, then a chance of thunderstorms. Warm and humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Cooler and breezy. Maybe a stray shower? HIGH: 71 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable. HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. HIGH: 79

