Local efforts preparing to combat Wednesday’s expected heat

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday is predicted to be the hottest day of the year so far. Making sure to stay cool and hydrated is key.

If you’re looking for an air-conditioned spot, dozens of cooling centers around the area will be open on Wednesday.

One option is the Fox Cities Salvation Army in Appleton, which will open its hallways during business hours. Normally people can’t congregate in the halls, but it’s making an exception for Wednesday.

“Because it’s going to be that warm, we are planning on having our building open for the day for anyone who doesn’t have a place to go so they can stay out of the heat,” said Patrick Leigl, the Salvation Army Fox Cities Social Services Director.

Most public libraries will also be open even if you don’t have a library card as well as the Fox River Mall and several community centers check your county’s website for a full list of active hours and addresses.

“Some will probably want to go to the park or stay at the park, but the building will be open all day for anyone who wants to come in out of the heat,” said Leigl.

If you’re enjoying the A.C. in your car keep extra attention on the road as the heat can cause unexpected bumps known as buckling.

“The minor ones are just going to feel like a little bump in the roadway, the major ones might be a little bit more, you might feel it in your car a little bit more,” said Matt Ternes, the Wisconsin DOT Maintenance Supervisor for Northeast Region.

The buckling can happen on any concrete roads including those covered with asphalt on top.

“The bottom line tomorrow, we just want people to be alert, be watching in front of them, if they see some slowing traffic, move over for emergency services, the country crews that are out there fixing the roadways,” said Ternes.

To report buckling, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says to call 9-1-1. For a list of all cooling centers, 2-1-1 Wisconsin offers an active list and it’s searchable by zip code.

The Fox Cities Salvation Army at 130 East North Street will open its hallways to allow people to sit and cool down during business hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.