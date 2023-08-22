Iola sand mine project ends with Waupaca County zoning vote

SCANDINAVIA, Wis. (WBAY) - A proposed sand mine at the Iola Car Show grounds is officially nixed.

The Waupaca County Planning and Zoning Board denied a permit for the sand mine Tuesday morning. The vote was 3-2.

The Iola Car Show and Faulks Brothers Construction proposed removing sand and gravel to construct level parking lots in six areas of the car show property, which the Scandinavia town board chair described as “hilly.” To do that, Faulks Brothers said it would open a pit to extract and process the materials and excavate on two parcels: One in the town of Scandinavia and a smaller one in Iola.

Opposition from neighbors was passionate. Neighbors complained about the noise from the digging and drilling the project might cause and potentially lower property values. Others argued the excavation would go deeper than their water wells.

A public hearing with the county zoning board last month ran 5½ hours.

Car show organizers said it would bring a stable source of funding to the Iola Car Show.

The project would have taken 10 to 15 years to complete.

