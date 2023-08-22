Iola couple charged with toddler’s death from a homemade bed

IOLA, Wis. (WBAY) - An Iola couple knew that a homemade bed for their toddler was unsafe before a 2-year-old girl became stuck between the slats and died, Waupaca County prosecutors are alleging.

Emily Ferg and Cody Deschler are both charged with neglecting a child where the consequence is death, a felony that carries up to 25 years in prison.

The criminal complaint says on June 12, while Ferg and Deschler were taking a nap, their daughter slid feet-first through the slats of her loft bed, which was 3 feet off the floor. The child’s shoulders didn’t fit through the slats, however, and the bottom half of her body dangled over the bed. An autopsy found she died from asphyxiation.

The child’s mother found her after waking up from the nap. Prosecutors say the adults couldn’t hear if there were any cries for help because they were asleep and a TV was on in the child’s room.

Ferg told investigators she designed the loft bed and made it with Deschler’s help. Ferg said she intentionally set the slats far enough apart for the child to put her head through but not her shoulders. She also knew her daughter could fit her lower body through the slats but it never occurred to her the shoulders could get stuck between them.

Deschler said the toddler figured out how to climb over the railing and use items around her bed to climb down to the floor. He said they knew the bed was hazardous in that condition for their daughter and he added the mesh screen from a screen door to discourage the child from sliding through the slats.

Descher said they intended to make modifications to the bed when they had money.

Ferg told investigators she turned up the volume on the toddler’s TV so the adults would hear it over their own television, but she said she would still be able to hear her daughter crying.

Ferg and Deschler are scheduled to make their initial appearances in Waupaca County court on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says beds for children under the age of 5 should not have slats more than 2 3/8 inches apart to prevent a child from trying to fit through. That’s about the width of a soda can.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.