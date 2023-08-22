Home valued at $3 million collapses overnight in North Carolina

It's not known right now if anyone was home at the time.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Crews were busy sifting through the rubble early Tuesday morning after a massive lakeside home collapsed overnight in Mooresville.

Debris such as wood and insulation is strewn about the property, while the road near where the home once stood is filled with glass. A car in the driveway is covered in rubble.

Currently, there is no word on injuries or if anyone was home at the time.

The collapse happened between 12 and 1 a.m. Tuesday.

A search of Iredell County property records shows this is a 1.67-acre property and a 6,500-square-foot home valued at $3 million that was just sold last year.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Missing Fond du Lac man found dead, police say
Green Bay Police Officer Matthew Knutson appears in Brown County court on charges that he hit a...
Green Bay police officer pleads not guilty to charges from hitting suspect with squad car
Plane crash generic
Pilot killed in Waupaca County plane crash identified
The scene were nine were shot on Saturday night is seen in Milwaukee.
14 people were shot, one fatally, in the same Milwaukee neighborhood, police say

Latest News

FILE - A new market analysis reveals many malls now report strong occupancy levels, along with...
Study shows US malls are adapting, not dying
Brown County deputies with long guns come out of a wooded area near Memorial Drive and...
Armed officers searched near I-41 and Memorial Drive
FILE: Spanking children in school should be 'abolished in all states by law,' according to an...
Pediatrician group urges bans on school spankings
Cole Finegan, U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado, gives remarks Monday after the...
Prosecutor describes accountability for dentist convicted of wife's safari slaying
Brown County deputies with long guns come out of a wooded area near Memorial Drive and...
Armed law enforcement presence near I-41 in Howard