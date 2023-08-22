Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity hosts Legislative Day

Legislators from both sides of the aisle gathered in the Fox Cities to highlight the importance of affordable housing.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FOX CITIES, Wis. (WBAY) - Legislators from both sides of the aisle gathered in the Fox Cities to highlight the importance of affordable housing. It was part of the Legislative Day event hosted by Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity.

One of the main concerns discussed is the lack of homes for those people to live in once they relocate to the Fox Cities. The goal is to accommodate an expanding workforce as the region grows.

Some of the lawmakers making an appearance Tuesday include Democratic Representative Lee Snodgrass and Republican Representative Rachael Cabral-Guevara.

Dawn Buelow, who was selected to be the future homeowner of one of the houses, says she faces many challenges in the townhome she currently rents, like mold problems and difficulty keeping up with repairs.

“When I got the phone call I was surprised. I had two ladies at my house for an interview, the one called me that night and said, ‘you’re approved for the house.’ and it was like...happy tears, you know,” said Buelow.

Buelow also says she is looking forward to having a safe and affordable place for her two children to live in.

UW-Green Bay's lifelong learning program accepting members
