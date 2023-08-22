Freedom excited for unknowns with new but familiar head coach

FREEDOM, Wis. (WBAY) - Freedom football is off to a great start to the season after their 47-28 win over Waupaca Friday. However, the Irish is looking a lot different this season.

Freedom has a new head coach leading the charge but not a new face.

Charlie Jadin was promoted from co-offensive coordinator to head coach to replace Clint Kriewaldt. Jadin was Freedom’s quarterback just seven years ago.

“It’s pretty surreal to come back and be the leader of the program and still have those people supporting me,” the 25-year-old coach said.

“Back in the old days he used to coach our flag football teams when we were little kids, so we’ve known him forever,” Irish senior Carson Clausen said. “I love it, I love what he brings, a lot of energy, a lot of fun.”

“He played back in his time. I feel like it’s good having the same guy in the system. He’s kind of like one of us so makes practices a little more fun so I like that a lot,” senior Owen Wedin said.

The Irish haven’t had a losing record in 13 years. Last season, they were one win away from going to state. But now entering 2023, there are lot of unknowns after losing 23 seniors, including their quarterback and a few star offensive weapons.

“Part of it is the unknown,” Jadin said. “I think we haven’t seen a lot of these kids on Friday nights. So seeing some of these kids step up and have a big game, the unknown is exciting.”

“It just gives us motivation to work harder this season and hopefully get past that one game and win a state championship,” Wedin said.

“We’ve got the same goal every year, try to get down to Camp Randall,” Clausen said. “We’re just going to take it one day at a time and see where it gets us.”

“It’s definitely different,” the new head coach said. “We’ve seen them in practice the last few years and know that the talent is there. Now it’s just opportunity for them to step up and perform on Friday nights.”

Up next, Freedom will play at Seymour Friday night at 7 p.m.

