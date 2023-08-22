EXTREME HEAT & HUMID STILL ON TRACK FOR WEDNESDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
After sunny 80s today, an approaching heat wave may bring storms tonight and a couple days that feel like 100-plus degrees
By Keith Gibson
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The rain and storms that affected areas north of Green Bay earlier today will be winding down this afternoon. Brighter skies will continue to develop from SW to NE. Highs will be in the 80s southwest of the Fox Cities but only in the low 70s northeast of Green Bay. While it’s a bit humid today, things remain pretty comfortable overall.

Mild and muggy conditions take hold tonight with lows mainly in the 60s. Most of us will not have any issues... but another round of storms COULD develop in the U.P. and drift southeast clipping northern Door County.

Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Dangerous heat and tropical-like humidity with dew points in the mid 70s will build into the area. With most highs reaching the 90s, the afternoon’s peak heat index will reach, or exceed 100 degrees from Highway 29 and to the south. Since there’s an increase risk of heat related illnesses, tomorrow would be a good day to reduce your time outside and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Wednesday Afternoon Heat Index
Wednesday Afternoon Heat Index(WBAY)

Look for a slow cool down during the rest of the week. By the time the Packers kickoff against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, our highs will only be in the lower 70s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: E/SE 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: S 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

THIS AFTERNOON: Brighter skies developing from SW to NE. HIGH: 78, warmer southwest of the Fox Cities

TONIGHT: Storms possible to the FAR NORTHEAST. Humid and breezy. LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: Hazy, hot and humid. Mostly sunny and breezy... Heat index may climb above 100 degrees. HIGH: 95 LOW: 69

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Sunshine, then a chance of thunderstorms. Warm and humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Cooler and breezy. Maybe a stray shower? HIGH: 71 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable. HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. HIGH: 80

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Brown County deputies with long guns come out of a wooded area near Memorial Drive and...
Armed search in Howard for suspected national ATM theft gang
A cable car is shown dangling high in the air in this image from Pakistan on Tuesday. Several...
All 8 people trapped in a cable car suspended high above a canyon have been rescued, authorities say
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Missing Fond du Lac man found dead, police say
Green Bay Police Officer Matthew Knutson appears in Brown County court on charges that he hit a...
Green Bay police officer pleads not guilty to charges from hitting suspect with squad car

Latest News

First Alert Weather
MORNING SHOWERS & STORMS... THEN HOT & HUMID TOMORROW
After sunny 80s today, an approaching heat wave may bring storms tonight and a couple days that...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dangerous heat coming
Some morning rain could come with downpours and lightning but our severe weather risk is low
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Morning showers, dangerously hot days
First Alert Weather
STORMS TONIGHT & TUESDAY MORNING, HOT & HUMID MIDWEEK