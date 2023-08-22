EXTREME HEAT & HUMID STILL ON TRACK FOR WEDNESDAY

The rain and storms that affected areas north of Green Bay earlier today will be winding down this afternoon. Brighter skies will continue to develop from SW to NE. Highs will be in the 80s southwest of the Fox Cities but only in the low 70s northeast of Green Bay. While it’s a bit humid today, things remain pretty comfortable overall.

Mild and muggy conditions take hold tonight with lows mainly in the 60s. Most of us will not have any issues... but another round of storms COULD develop in the U.P. and drift southeast clipping northern Door County.

Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Dangerous heat and tropical-like humidity with dew points in the mid 70s will build into the area. With most highs reaching the 90s, the afternoon’s peak heat index will reach, or exceed 100 degrees from Highway 29 and to the south. Since there’s an increase risk of heat related illnesses, tomorrow would be a good day to reduce your time outside and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Wednesday Afternoon Heat Index (WBAY)

Look for a slow cool down during the rest of the week. By the time the Packers kickoff against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, our highs will only be in the lower 70s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: E/SE 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: S 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

THIS AFTERNOON: Brighter skies developing from SW to NE. HIGH: 78, warmer southwest of the Fox Cities

TONIGHT: Storms possible to the FAR NORTHEAST. Humid and breezy. LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: Hazy, hot and humid. Mostly sunny and breezy... Heat index may climb above 100 degrees. HIGH: 95 LOW: 69

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Sunshine, then a chance of thunderstorms. Warm and humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Cooler and breezy. Maybe a stray shower? HIGH: 71 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable. HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. HIGH: 80

