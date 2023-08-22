Brown County officials to review possible solutions for home hit by vehicles three different times

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - A committee in Brown County will look a possible safety measures for a home in the Village of Suamico that’s been hit by cars three different times in the past seven years.

The most recent crash into Cornelius Vannieuwenhoven’s home was earlier this year, when Suamico first responders say an SUV went off the road and struck the home on the 1400 block of Riverside Drive just before midnight on March 15. The driver was suspected of drinking at the time.

The crash caused extensive structural damage, estimated around $40,000.

Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Joe Bertler says the house is on a corner, which he believes makes the house more susceptible to these crashes.

Vannieuwenhoven himself said the crashes became a problem after the county changed the road.

Now, an agenda posted online for the Brown County Planning, Development & Transportation Committee show that the committee will consider safety measures for the home’s location during the committee’s next meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

