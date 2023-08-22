BBB warns of vacation rental scam targeting AirBNB, VRBO

A new scam targets people using AirBNB or VRBO
By Tammy Elliott
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you plan to book a last-minute summer vacation or any trip with a rental house, consumer officials are warning you about a scam.

This scam has been around for a while, but the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau is hearing new complaints it’s targeting people using AirBNB or VRBO.

The BBB says scammers pose as the owner, often on social media, using addresses and photos of real vacation homes.

One victim was told they would get a discount if they paid through Venmo instead of using AirBNB. Once the scammer got the $2,500, they stopped replying.

The BBB says to avoid a vacation rental scam, stick with legitimate rental websites; they have policies to protect renters.

If a seller asks you to book outside of the website, think twice.

Pay with a credit card so you have a better chance of getting your money back if something goes wrong. Don’t use a debit card, which doesn’t offer the same protections, or travelers checks or money order.

Research the property, looking for any complaints or scams.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Missing Fond du Lac man found dead, police say
Green Bay Police Officer Matthew Knutson appears in Brown County court on charges that he hit a...
Green Bay police officer pleads not guilty to charges from hitting suspect with squad car
Plane crash generic
Pilot killed in Waupaca County plane crash identified
The scene were nine were shot on Saturday night is seen in Milwaukee.
14 people were shot, one fatally, in the same Milwaukee neighborhood, police say

Latest News

A new scam targets people using AirBNB or VRBO
BBB warns about vacation rental scams
Menominee Elementary should be open for the next school year
Groundbreaking Tuesday for Oshkosh school
City Center Plaza in downtown Green Bay
Demolition begins for Fox Commons construction
Rendering of Fox Commons in downtown Appleton
Demolition in downtown Appleton makes way for Fox Commons