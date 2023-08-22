3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Your contact lenses may be contaminated

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This is something you need to....ummm... SEE.

An independent lab tested 18 popular contact lenses for PFAS, and -- you guessed it -- 100% of them contain PFAS!

Brad Spakowitz brings it all into FOCUS and gives further INSIGHT on the findings. He’ll name names, discuss the health implications, and also talk about proper disposal of this toxic waste we call CONTACT LENSES.

And he’s going to do it all in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

