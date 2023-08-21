Woman accused of shooting Oconto Falls police officer faces new court date

Alisha Kocken has a pretrial hearing in the shooting of an Oconto Falls police officer
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman accused of shooting and wounding an Oconto Falls police officer is expected in court Monday.

Alisha Kocken is charged with shooting Officer Nicole Blaskowski in the head in August 2021. The officer was responding to a number of 911 hangup calls. She survived the shooting.

Monday should be the final pretrial hearing for Alisha Kocken after her trial was pushed back because expert witnesses couldn’t make it to court.

Kocken is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, resisting an officer resulting in substantial bodily harm with use of a dangerous weapon, disarming a peace officer, and battery or threat to a law enforcement officer by use of a dangerous weapon.

She pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect -- an insanity plea.

A week-long trial is scheduled to start September 19.

