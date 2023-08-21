Wildwood Zoo announces sudden death of Willow after routine surgery

Willow the Fox at Wildwood Zoo.
Willow the Fox at Wildwood Zoo.(Wildwood Zoo)
By Sean White
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Wildwood Zoo has announced that Willow, the female red fox who was brought in after the passing of senior arctic fox Blizzard, has now passed away following a routine surgery.

She was a one-year-old marble morph fox and was initially kept as a pet and transferred to Wildwood Zoo when her living situation needed to be adjusted.

In a Facebook post, the zoo states that Willow went in for a routine spay appointment and had a few complications during surgery, including a possible cancerous cyst that was removed. She seemed to be recovering well, but both her respiration and temperature plummeted suddenly and she was unable to be stabilized.

Willow had only been at the zoo since April.

To keep up with Wildwood Zoo news, check out the zoo’s Facebook page or visit www.marshfield.wi.us.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown County deputies with long guns come out of a wooded area near Memorial Drive and...
Armed search in Howard for suspected national ATM theft gang
A cable car is shown dangling high in the air in this image from Pakistan on Tuesday. Several...
Rescuers save 8 people trapped in cable car dangling above canyon in Pakistan
Scales of justice
Iola couple charged with toddler’s death from a homemade bed
Elizabeth Miskella celebrates her 107th birthday
Green Bay woman celebrates 107th birthday
Rendering of Fox Commons in downtown Appleton
Demolition in downtown Appleton makes way for Fox Commons

Latest News

Sign outside Appleton Post Office in honor of Mitchell Lundgaard
Appleton's local hero honored with post office named after him
Person seeking shade on a hot day in Green Bay
Record heat warrants rescheduling of events and opening hours of public beaches
Person seeking shade on a hot day in Green Bay
Green Bay sets heat record for 2023 at 93 degrees - many events postponed
Appleton post office to be renamed in honor of Firefighter Mitchell Lundgaard
The Appleton Post Office is now named after local hero Mitchell Lundgaard
Respiratory Illness prevention is key as kids head back to school