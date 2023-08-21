Wildwood Zoo announces sudden death of Willow after routine surgery

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Wildwood Zoo has announced that Willow, the female red fox who was brought in after the passing of senior arctic fox Blizzard, has now passed away following a routine surgery.

She was a one-year-old marble morph fox and was initially kept as a pet and transferred to Wildwood Zoo when her living situation needed to be adjusted.

In a Facebook post, the zoo states that Willow went in for a routine spay appointment and had a few complications during surgery, including a possible cancerous cyst that was removed. She seemed to be recovering well, but both her respiration and temperature plummeted suddenly and she was unable to be stabilized.

Willow had only been at the zoo since April.

