Trump writes on Truth Social that he will not be at Wednesday’s GOP debate in Milwaukee

FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - According to a message posted on the social media platform Truth Social, Donald Trump claims to be in a commanding lead over his competitors and that the public already knows how successful his Presidency was.

The statement reads: “Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

New CBS POLL, just out, has me leading the field by “legendary” numbers. TRUMP 62%, 46 Points above DeSanctimonious (who is crashing like an ailing bird!), Ramaswamy 7%, Pence 5%, Scott 3%, Haley 2%, Sloppy Chris Christie 2%, “Aida” Hutchinson 1%. The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had, with Energy Independence, Strong Borders & Military, Biggest EVER Tax & Regulation Cuts, No Inflation, Strongest Economy in History, & much more. I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!”

