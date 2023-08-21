STORMS TONIGHT & TUESDAY MORNING, HOT & HUMID MIDWEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
A pleasant, temperate day Monday but tonight a warm front brings in storms, humidity and sweltering heat
By Keith Gibson
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Our Monday afternoon is shaping up to be quiet with variably cloudy skies and comfortable highs in the 70s to low 80s. A stray sprinkle is possible but that should be the exception to the rule. Refreshing northeasterly breezes continue.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK
SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK(WBAY)

Scattered storms are expected to develop across northern Wisconsin after midnight and continue during our Tuesday morning. Widespread severe weather is unlikely but a few stronger storms could produce some hail. Any storm may produce lightning and locally heavy rainfall. The storms could get as far south as the Fox Valley Tuesday morning but time will tell. Highs on Tuesday will range from the low 70s northeast of Green Bay to the mid 80s across central Wisconsin.

Wednesday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for excessive heat and humidity. The heat index may be over 100° while the actual air temperature climbs into the mid 90s. Dew points will be in the 70s and it’s just going to be plain muggy... perhaps the most uncomfortable day of the summer. Thursday will be hot and humid too but it may not be AS bad.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WEDNESDAY
EXCESSIVE HEAT WEDNESDAY(WBAY)

A cold front will slide through on Friday and it could spark a few spotty storms. Behind the front will be air that is very comfortable, dry, and cool for August. Conditions look great for the Packers game Saturday afternoon.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: ENE 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TUESDAY: ESE 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Variably cloudy. Comfortable. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Late thunderstorms NORTH. Slightly humid. LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Morning thunderstorms, then some afternoon sun. Slightly humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: Hazy, hot and humid. Mostly sunny and breezy... Heat index may 100+ SW of Green Bay. HIGH: 95 LOW: 70

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. HIGH: 90 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Spotty thunderstorms possible. Breezy and less humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy and comfortable. HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 75

