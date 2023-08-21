Richard Sotka gets trial date for Green Bay double homicide case

The man accused of killing two women in Green Bay while wearing an ankle monitor will stand trial next March.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
As we first alerted you, 49-year-old Richard Sotka is being held on $2 million bond for the stabbing deaths of Rhonda Cegelski and Paula O’Connor.

At the hearing earlier Monday, both sides said they were ready to move to trial. Jury selection will start on March 5th, next year.

