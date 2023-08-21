Richard Sotka, accused of killing two women in Green Bay, gets a trial date

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of killing two women in Green Bay while he wearing a GPS-monitoring ankle bracelet is going to stand trial next March.

Rhonda Cegelski, 58, and Paula O’Connor, 53, were found dead in Cegelski’s duplex last January. Autopsies found they were stabbed to death.

Richard Sotka, 49, is being held on $2 million bail on two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and multiple counts of bail jumping.

Sotka was dating one of the women and was quickly identified as a person of interest.

The criminal complaint says he was wearing an electronic monitoring device for a stalking case in Oconto County, and GPS records put him at Cegelski’s home. The ankle monitor was found in a ditch off Interstate 41, but investigators used his car’s onboard data system to track Sotka to Arkansas, where he was arrested.

According to the complaint, Sotka told investigators on the day of the killings he was drunk and took two Adderall. When Celegelski asked him to get out of the house he “just snapped.”

At a hearing Monday, both sides said they’re ready to move to trial. Jury selection will start March 5, 2024.

