Pilot killed in Waupaca County plane crash identified

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - A plane crash in Waupaca County over the weekend killed a pilot from Gladstone, Michigan.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s office says the single-engine plane overturned while landing at Central County Airport. It was just before 1 o’clock Saturday afternoon.

The pilot was identified Monday as Bruce Flannery, 78.

The plane crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board, Federal Aviation Administration and the Waupaca County Medical Examiner’s office.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.