Pilot killed in Waupaca County plane crash identified

Plane crash generic
Plane crash generic(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - A plane crash in Waupaca County over the weekend killed a pilot from Gladstone, Michigan.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s office says the single-engine plane overturned while landing at Central County Airport. It was just before 1 o’clock Saturday afternoon.

The pilot was identified Monday as Bruce Flannery, 78.

The plane crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board, Federal Aviation Administration and the Waupaca County Medical Examiner’s office.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden is brought off the field after being injured...
UPDATE: Isaiah Bolden released from hospital after game-ending injury
Neshotah Beach in Two Rivers.
12-year-old boy dies in Lake Michigan at Neshotah Beach
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Mass shooting in Milwaukee leaves 9 injured
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) rolls out against the New England Patriots...
Love impresses in second preseason game, Packers and Patriots game suspended in 4th due to injury

Latest News

Car interior
Fox Crossing police report numerous thefts from cars
The U.S. Coast Guard investigates a diesel fuel spill from the "Manitowoc" in Lake Michigan
Coast Guard says ship spilled 1,500 gallons of diesel fuel in Lake Michigan
Edward Verboomen is accused of child sexual assaults in Brown County
Hobart man accused of sexually assaulting teen, pre-teen
Richard Sotka
Richard Sotka, accused of killing two women in Green Bay, gets a trial date