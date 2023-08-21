NOT AS WARM TODAY... THEN, STORMS & MAJOR HEAT AHEAD

While you may notice some haze today, the Canadian wildfire smoke across northeast Wisconsin is slowly thinning out. Most of it today will be high up in the sky and not having a serious impact on our air quality. Otherwise, skies will be mostly, then partly sunny today.

Meanwhile, our temperatures are getting back to normal today. With a northeast breeze, many of our inland high temperatures will climb into the seasonable upper 70s. Towns along Lake Michigan and the Bay will enjoy highs in the low to middle 70s. While you may notice a little bit of humidity, it won’t be as sticky as your Sunday.

As a major heat wave spreads east through the Midwest, showers and thunderstorms will develop late tonight. Most of these will be across northern Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. As they spread southeast early tomorrow morning, a few will have lightning, downpours and some hail. The Tuesday morning severe weather outlook is LOW, but we’ll watch closely for any potential upgrade.

Then, our focus shifts towards dangerous heat building in for the midweek... We’re aiming for Wednesday highs mainly in the middle 90s. The high humidity will likely push our inland heat index values to, and above 100 degrees. An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for areas south of the Fox Cities. Your Wednesday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... It might be wise to plan on reducing your time outside and drinking plenty of water through the midweek.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TUESDAY: E/SE 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Hazy sunshine and clouds. Not as warm. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Late thunderstorms NORTH. Slightly humid. LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Morning thunderstorms, then some afternoon sun. Slightly humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: Hazy, hot and humid. Mostly sunny and breezy... Heat index may climb above 100 degrees. HIGH: 95 LOW: 69

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Spotty thunderstorms possible. Breezy and less humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy and comfortable. HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 74

