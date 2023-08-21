Nicholas Petasek waived right to preliminary hearing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The former general manager of Anduzzi’s Sports Club waived his right to preliminary hearing Monday and is now bound over for trial.

As we first alerted you, 33-year-old Nicholas Petasek was charged for stealing around $30,000 to $50,000 from the company in early 2022, a felony that could land him up to ten years in prison if convicted.

During his visit to court Monday morning, it was indicated that a plea deal may potentially be on the table for Petasek.

His arraignment is now scheduled for September 18 at 4 p.m.

