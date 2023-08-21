Nicholas Petasek waived right to preliminary hearing

The former general manager of Anduzzi's Sports Club waived his right to preliminary hearing Monday and is now bound over for trial.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The former general manager of Anduzzi’s Sports Club waived his right to preliminary hearing Monday and is now bound over for trial.

As we first alerted you, 33-year-old Nicholas Petasek was charged for stealing around $30,000 to $50,000 from the company in early 2022, a felony that could land him up to ten years in prison if convicted.

During his visit to court Monday morning, it was indicated that a plea deal may potentially be on the table for Petasek.

His arraignment is now scheduled for September 18 at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden is brought off the field after being injured...
UPDATE: Isaiah Bolden released from hospital after game-ending injury
Neshotah Beach in Two Rivers.
12-year-old boy dies in Lake Michigan at Neshotah Beach
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Mass shooting in Milwaukee leaves 9 injured
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) rolls out against the New England Patriots...
Love impresses in second preseason game, Packers and Patriots game suspended in 4th due to injury

Latest News

Brown County Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day
Brown County gives update on fight against fentanyl on National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day
Brown County Executive recognizes Fentanyl Prevention & Awareness Day
Brown County Executive recognizes Fentanyl Prevention & Awareness Day
Nicholas Petasek waived right to preliminary hearing
Nicholas Petasek waives right to preliminary hearing
Richard Sotka gets trial date for Green Bay double homicide case
Richard Sotka gets trial date for Green Bay double homicide case