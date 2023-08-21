Missing Fond du Lac man found dead, police say

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man reported missing earlier this month was found dead on Saturday. Police said Troy Zupke died by suicide, according to an autopsy report.

Zupke’s body was found Saturday afternoon in a dense wooded area behind a residence on the 300 block of Willow Drive in Fond du Lac.

The Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy on Monday and it appears the manner of death was by suicide, police said in a news release.

Police issued a Missing Endangered Person Alert back on August 6 for Troy.  While Troy was missing, Fond du Lac Police used a Drone Unit and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team for area searches around Lakeside Park where Troy’s vehicle was found.  FDLPD also collaborated with FDSO Detectives in an effort to find Troy.

Fond du Lac Police wants to remind the public that there is help available for anyone considering suicide.

If you are having thoughts of suicide or hurting yourself, call the Fond du Lac County Crisis Line at 920-929-3535 or 9-8-8 for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.  The Fond du Lac County Crisis Line and 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provide free and confidential support for anyone experiencing a suicidal, mental health, and/or substance use crisis.

