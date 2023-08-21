Hobart man accused of sexually assaulting teen, pre-teen

HOBART, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County man faces what amounts to life in prison if found guilty on child-sexual assault charges.

Edward Verboomen, 55, of Hobart was arrested Friday and charged Monday with first-degree sexual assault involving sexual contact with a child under 13 and one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 by use or threat of force or violence. He’s also charged with false imprisonment, accused of holding a child against their will.

Police started investigating Verboomen when a girl came forward in April. According to the criminal complaint, that girl told authorities Verboomen touched her inappropriately. She said he “scooped” her crotch while she was fully dressed and put his hand down her pants during the summer of 2020.

He’s also accused of raping a 15-year-old in February. The teen said Verboomen used one hand to pin her arms together and used the other to pull her pants down and cover her mouth. She said she struggled but Verboomen was stronger and picked her up. She said afterward he acted like nothing happened. She reported the assault to her mother, who didn’t believe her, so she told her father.

Verboomen is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday.

Both charges carry up to 60 years in prison if convicted -- with a minimum of 25 years in prison on the charge of sexually assaulting a child under 16. The false imprisonment charge with tack on a sentence of up to 6 years.

