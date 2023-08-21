Green Bay woman celebrates 107th birthday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -It’s always big news when someone makes it to 100 years old, but on Monday Elizabeth Miskella celebrates her 107th birthday.

Born in 1916, Elizabeth lived in De Pere the majority of her life. She’s lived through nineteen US presidents, two world wars, two pandemics, and she is still going strong today.

She has eight children, fifteen grand children, and twenty great-grand children.

“These family reunions we would have.. there were family picnics that were just massive,” said John Miskella, Elizabeth’s son.

On Monday, Elizabeth’s children reflected on the times they shared with their mother growing up... going to get braces, her garden, and even being taken to get the polio vaccine.

“We get together on a zoom call every Sunday. Whoever can join. I think that’s what keeps us so connected,” said John.

Elizabeth’s children say one thing they learned from her that they will always take with them is having a cheery, positive attitude.

