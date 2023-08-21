Green Bay woman celebrates 107th birthday

Elizabeth Miskella was born in 1916
Elizabeth Miskella celebrates her 107th birthday
Elizabeth Miskella celebrates her 107th birthday(Emily Reilly)
By Emily Reilly
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -It’s always big news when someone makes it to 100 years old, but on Monday Elizabeth Miskella celebrates her 107th birthday.

Born in 1916, Elizabeth lived in De Pere the majority of her life. She’s lived through nineteen US presidents, two world wars, two pandemics, and she is still going strong today.

She has eight children, fifteen grand children, and twenty great-grand children.

“These family reunions we would have.. there were family picnics that were just massive,” said John Miskella, Elizabeth’s son.

On Monday, Elizabeth’s children reflected on the times they shared with their mother growing up... going to get braces, her garden, and even being taken to get the polio vaccine.

“We get together on a zoom call every Sunday. Whoever can join. I think that’s what keeps us so connected,” said John.

Elizabeth’s children say one thing they learned from her that they will always take with them is having a cheery, positive attitude.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden is brought off the field after being injured...
UPDATE: Isaiah Bolden released from hospital after game-ending injury
Neshotah Beach in Two Rivers.
12-year-old boy dies in Lake Michigan at Neshotah Beach
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Mass shooting in Milwaukee leaves 9 injured
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) rolls out against the New England Patriots...
Love impresses in second preseason game, Packers and Patriots game suspended in 4th due to injury

Latest News

Brown County Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day
Brown County gives update on fight against fentanyl on National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day
Brown County Executive recognizes Fentanyl Prevention & Awareness Day
Brown County Executive recognizes Fentanyl Prevention & Awareness Day
Nicholas Petasek waived right to preliminary hearing
Nicholas Petasek waived right to preliminary hearing
Nicholas Petasek waived right to preliminary hearing
Nicholas Petasek waives right to preliminary hearing
Richard Sotka gets trial date for Green Bay double homicide case
Richard Sotka gets trial date for Green Bay double homicide case