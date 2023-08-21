Green Bay police officer back in court for hitting suspect with squad car

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay police officer is scheduled to be arraigned on misconduct and other charges Monday morning in Brown County court.

Officer Matthew Knutson is accused of using his squad car to knock down a man during an arrest.

Knutson, a 13-year veteran with the Green Bay Police Department, is expected to enter a plea to charges of misconduct in public office, a felony, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor. The felony charge carries a maximum 3½ years in prison if convicted; the misdemeanor carries up to 9 months.

At his last court appearance, Knutson’s attorney asked the court to dismiss the charges, saying the criminal complaint isn’t sufficient to establish probable cause. The court denied that motion.

As we first alerted you in April, court records said Knutson drove his squad car up the lawn of an apartment building and knocking down a man who ran away from a traffic stop in November 2021. The criminal complaint says there were discrepancies between Knutson’s report of the incident and his car’s dashcam footage.

Knutson’s attorney argued in his motion that Knutson gave a report to his superiors to the best of his memory but officers can’t perfectly recall every millisecond in a fast-moving situation.

Knutson has been on administrative leave since last October, when the police department was made aware of concerns about the arrest by the Brown County District Attorney’s office. Police Chief Chris Davis requested an independent investigation by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

