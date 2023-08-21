GoFundMe set up for 12-year-old boy who drowned in Lake Michigan

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - The family of the 12-year-old boy who was pulled from Lake Michigan this past Saturday has set up a GoFundMe to cover the cost of his funeral service.

As we first alerted you, the boy was found half a mile off the shore of Neshotah Beach, after his family lost him when he was having trouble swimming in the water.

The name of the victim has not been released by the family nor authorities.

If you would like to donate towards the GoFundMe’s goal of $5,000, click here.

