Fox Crossing police report numerous thefts from cars

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are reminding people to lock their car doors and don’t leave valuables in plain sight after a spate of thefts from cars over the past week.

According to its weekly police record, between Thursday, Aug. 17, and Saturday, Aug. 19, the Fox Crossing Police Department responded to at least 28 complaints of people rifling through their cars and trucks. Victims reported cash, cards and other valuables were taken. In many cases, though, people couldn’t identify anything being stolen.

Of the 28 incidents reported, 6 were on Christopher Lane. Five were on Irish Road. Two each were reported on each Mary Lane, Mill Pond Lane, and O’Leary Road.

Police believe in most, if not every, case a vehicle door was left unlocked.

Police say most of the thefts happened during night hours and were reported later.

Reports are listed in the same order they appear in the weekly police record

August 19, 11:16 p.m. - Susan Ave. Reporting party had a laptop, charger and mouse taken from his unlocked vehicle overnight. The items were recovered by the Neenah Police Department during a traffic stop.

August 19, 1:54 p.m. - Solar Parkway. Reporting party believes on Aug. 16 parties entered his 2008 Cadillac Escalade without consent and stole items.

August 19, 4:27 a.m. - Municipal Dr. Informational report on suspect vehicle and suspects for rash of thefts from vehicles.

August 18, 5:19 p.m. - McGann Rd. Reporting party’s unlocked vehicle was entered and $40 was taken.

August 18, 4:37 p.m. - Mary Ln. Reporting party reported his friend’s truck was parked in reporting party’s driveway and someone went through it early this morning. Three individuals were recorded on camera.

August 18, 2:18 p.m. - Christopher Dr. Unlocked vehicle entered and an insurance card possibly taken. No damage.

August 18, 9:19 p.m. - Brookfield Dr. Unlocked vehicle entered. Unknown if anything taken. No damage.

August 18, 12:56 p.m. - Bondow Dr. Officer dispatched to theft from vehicle during overnight hours. Home owner had video of suspect inside vehicle.

August 18, 12:05 p.m. - Gavin Rd. Officer dispatched to suspicious situation involving subjects going through vehicles at a residence. Video of suspect was available.

August 18, 10:28 a.m. - O’Leary Rd. Reporting party’s vehicle was entered overnight and $342 in cash was taken.

August 18, 9:28 a.m. - Irish Rd. Unlocked vehicle entered. Nothing stolen. Nothing damaged.

August 18, 9:21 a.m. - Mary Ln. Subject’s vehicles were gone through, nothing was missing.

August 18, 10:05 a.m. - Oakview Dr. Reporting party’s truck was gone through overnight, some change missing. no suspects.

August 18, 9:48 a.m. - O’Leary Rd. Reporting party’s truck was gone through and a pair of binoculars was taken.

August 18, 9:38 a.m. - Irish Rd. Reporting party’s son’s vehicle was gone through overnight. Nothing was taken.

August 18, 8:30 a.m. - Irish Rd. 2 unlocked vehicles entered. Nothing taken. No damage.

August 18, 9:17 a.m. - Irish Rd. Unlocked vehicles entered, no items taken. No damage.

August 18, 8:12 a.m. - Irish Rd. Unlocked vehicles entered, no items taken. No damage.

August 18, 9:13 p.m. - Christopher Dr. Unlocked motor vehicle entered. Nothing taken.

August 18, 9:00 p.m. - Christopher Dr. While investigating a theft from vehicle, found another unlocked vehicle that had been entered and cash stolen.

August 18, 8:42 p.m. - Christopher Dr. Unlocked motor vehicle entered. One car wash card stolen.

August 17, 7:37 p.m. - Agnes Ave. Officer dispatched to a theft from an unlocked vehicle. Officer made contact with subject who stated sometime overnight someone entered their unlocked vehicle and stole their wallet.

August 17, 7:21 p.m. - Christopher Dr. officer dispatched to make contact with subject who stated someone entered their vehicle overnight. Officer made contact with subject who reported nothing was missing.

August 17, 4:31 p.m. - Golf Bridge Dr. Unknown suspect stole a cell phone and coins out of a vehicle. Find My Phone application places the phone at an address in the City of Menasha.

August 18, 6:59 a.m. - Officer dispatched to theft of wallet from vehicle some time overnight. No known suspects.

August 17, 10:05 a.m. - Mill Pond Ln. Unknown person entered the victim’s vehicle sometime overnight and took several items out of their vehicle. A neighbor found some of the stolen items on the roadway nearby and returned them.

August 17, 9:07 a.m. - Alpha Dr. Reporting party’s vehicle was gone through the evening before. No damage and no theft. Unknown suspects.

August 17, 9:39 a.m. - Mill Pond Ln. Unknown individual went through the reporting party’s vehicles parked unlocked in th driveway sometime overnight. The reporting party could not find any items taken.

