Coast Guard says ship spilled 1,500 gallons of diesel fuel in Lake Michigan

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. Coast Guard says a diesel spill on Lake Michigan earlier this month amounted to 1,500 gallons of fuel.

The spill came from the Manitowoc, a 600-foot bulk carrier, which reported a hull breach off the coast of Manistee, Mich.

The Coast Guard was concerned there was a potential to spill more than 45,000 gallons of diesel, but the crew measured its tank depth before and after making temporary repairs. The Coast Guard says by comparing the two measurements, it appears approximately 1,500 gallons was lost.

There have been no reported impacts on marine wildlife or the shoreline. The Coast Guard says there are also no further reports of diesel in the area, indicating it’s dissipated and evaporated.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.