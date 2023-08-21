Brown County gives update on fight against fentanyl on National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County officials give an update on the fight against fentanyl on what is known as National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day.

It’s been about a year since the county’s first proclamation to raise awareness about the powerful and deadly synthetic opioid.

With the proclamation renewal on Monday, Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach hopes the message of awareness makes its way to our youth.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), fentanyl is described as the ‘single deadliest drug threat our nation has ever encountered.’

Streckenbach said fentanyl is responsible for 80 percent of the county’s drug overdose deaths last year, compared to 37.5 percent in 2018.

“Today fentanyl poses a whole new risk that I don’t think anybody is prepared for because it just takes that little bit to kill someone,” said Streckenbach.

Since first proclaiming August 21, 2022 as Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day in Brown County, the county has participated in awareness billboards, community conversations and created an Opioid Action Plan to distribute about $9 million expected from the state opioid settlement cases. Money will go toward prevention, treatment, recovery, and enforcement efforts by creating two new drug task force positions.

“I’m proud that the Opioid Action Plan earned unanimous support from the county board supervisors because we all realize that this is a danger for our community,” said Emily Jacobson, Brown County Supervisor.

Brown County leaders say the danger extends to the youth.

Brown County Public Health Officer Anna Nick said they’ve already sent out multi-lingual educational mailers to school districts across Brown County in hopes of starting the conversation about fentanyl at home.

“We learned that youth is a huge target population for us,” said Nick.

Parents may be familiar with a campaign called ‘Fentanyl is the new F-word’. This is to target pre-teens and teens.

“I think sometimes just starting with asking what is fentanyl? It’s enough to get the conversation started and then you can talk about, you know, just a little bit can be enough that you could die from this,” said Nick. “So starting out with just asking what it is, asking if they’ve ever bought anything online. You know, one thing that kids are doing is purchasing it from Snapchat or purchasing it from social media. Have they ever heard of people doing that? Have they ever participated in a pill party? So asking these open ended questions just to see kind of where they’re at.”

Nick said combating fentanyl needs to be a group effort, which is why the county has teamed up with surrounding counties to utilize a fentanyl PSA during Packers games and other NFL games this season.

“We’re hoping with those and how many people will be watching those games that we will get a lot of people seeing this message about fentanyl again, the biggest thing we can do is make people aware,” said Streckenbach.



