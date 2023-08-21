3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Ingenuity’s home movie on Mars

Today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES are brought to you from Mars.
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES are brought to you from Mars.

Brad Spakowitz covers some of the latest beachfront news. Was Olympus Mons -- one of the largest volcanoes in our solar system -- once an island? Signs of flowing ice similar to what we’d see on Earth. And the importance of a salty discovery.

Then Brad gets to the main feature. NASA releases the video from Ingenuity’s latest flight. Brad thinks this might be the first movie we’ve seen from a full-length Mars helicopter flight.

Grab your popcorn, lower the lights, and watch 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden is brought off the field after being injured...
UPDATE: Isaiah Bolden released from hospital after game-ending injury
Neshotah Beach in Two Rivers.
12-year-old boy dies in Lake Michigan at Neshotah Beach
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Mass shooting in Milwaukee leaves 9 injured
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) rolls out against the New England Patriots...
Love impresses in second preseason game, Packers and Patriots game suspended in 4th due to injury

Latest News

Brown County Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day
Brown County gives update on fight against fentanyl on National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day
Brown County Executive recognizes Fentanyl Prevention & Awareness Day
Brown County Executive recognizes Fentanyl Prevention & Awareness Day
Nicholas Petasek waived right to preliminary hearing
Nicholas Petasek waived right to preliminary hearing
Nicholas Petasek waived right to preliminary hearing
Nicholas Petasek waives right to preliminary hearing
Richard Sotka gets trial date for Green Bay double homicide case
Richard Sotka gets trial date for Green Bay double homicide case