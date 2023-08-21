3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Ingenuity’s home movie on Mars

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES are brought to you from Mars.

Brad Spakowitz covers some of the latest beachfront news. Was Olympus Mons -- one of the largest volcanoes in our solar system -- once an island? Signs of flowing ice similar to what we’d see on Earth. And the importance of a salty discovery.

Then Brad gets to the main feature. NASA releases the video from Ingenuity’s latest flight. Brad thinks this might be the first movie we’ve seen from a full-length Mars helicopter flight.

Grab your popcorn, lower the lights, and watch 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

