WARM FRONT BRINGS NEXT ROUND OF SPOTTY STORMS TUESDAY

For the remaining weekend, it’s going to feel like summer as temperatures will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with heat indexes creeping into the mid 90s especially further south. Mostly sunny skies will continue thanks to high pressure, but since a cold front will pass through today wildfire smoke could create hazy skies and unhealthy air quality. As of 6:30 AM, the D-N-R has not issued an Air Quality Advisory, but one may be issued depending on how much smoke makes it here.

Our next weathermaker will form off the lee of the Rockies in Wyoming on Monday. This system will create a warm front and move through Wisconsin early Tuesday morning creating a chance for scattered storms mainly for the Northwoods down to Green Bay. We have plenty of moisture at the surface, but it’s too dry aloft so this warm front will help bring in moisture to create these storms. The timeframe looks to be around midnight early Tuesday morning and continue through the morning hours. Some of these storms could become strong as there is a MARGINAL risk for northern Oconto, Marinette, Florence and Forest County. Main threats being damaging winds and hail. The storms look to wrap up by the afternoon.

By midweek, another heat wave will move through warming the temperatures back into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Then, another chance of showers are possible on Friday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: NE 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Patchy hazy skies possible. HIGH: 89

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, mild and muggy. Hazy skies possible. LOW: 65

MONDAY: Partly sunny and back to normal highs. Late chance of showers NORTH. HIGH: 80 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of scattered storms mainly NORTH. HIGH: 81 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, getting warmer. HIGH: 88 LOW: 71

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid again. HIGH: 92 LOW: 67

FRIDAY: Chance of showers, partly cloudy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. HIGH: 75

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.