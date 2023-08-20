STORMS MONDAY NIGHT & TUESDAY MORNING, HOT & HUMID MIDWEEK

The smoky haze we’ve had Sunday will gradually thin out and shift to our south Sunday night. Lows should range from the mid 50s (north) to the low 60s (south). Skies will remain variably cloudy overnight.

Our day Monday should be pretty quiet with a mix of clouds & sun along with highs mainly in the 70s. Low 80s are possible from the Fox Cities to the southwest. Easterly breezes will keep funneling in dry air during the day.

Rain & storms are expected Monday night and Tuesday morning. The focus will be areas along and north of Highway 29. Locally heavy rain, lightning, and perhaps hail up to 1″ in diameter could occur with the strongest storm cells. We’re keeping the severe risk in the LOW category but it bears watching.

High heat and humidity builds in Wednesday and Thursday. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s are possible and the heat index could flirt with 100°. Dew points are expected to be in the upper 60s to low/mid 70s so it will be very muggy, even at night.

A cold front could spark a few showers and storms on Friday but it’s still too early to tell if any of them will affect high school football games.

The coming weekend continues to look very nice. The final preseason Packers game Saturday afternoon should be A-OK unless something changes in the coming days.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

MONDAY: ENE 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TUESDAY: ESE 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Mix of clouds & stars. Smoky haze thins out. Humidity drops. LOW: 61

MONDAY: Variably cloudy. Cooler & less humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Morning rain & storms, especially NORTH of Highway 29. HIGH: 79 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Warm & humid. HIGH: 89 LOW: 70

THURSDAY: Hot & very humid. Heat index may near 100°. HIGH: 93 LOW: 67

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy. Chance of a few showers & storms. Not as hot. HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Much cooler. Partly cloudy. HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool & dry. HIGH: 74

