Packers fans reminisce about quarterbacks of the past - and cherish the new starter Jordan Love

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After an all-too-familiar off-season of wondering: ‘will he or won’t he…' - star quarterback, Aaron Rodgers said goodbye to Green Bay. However, fans are still wearing his jersey proudly.

Aaron Rodgers followed in the footsteps of Brett Favre: First by winning a Super Bowl with Green Bay, and later leaving the team for the New York Jets.

“They’re a legacy, they made their footprint in Green Bay for their whole career,” said Scott Grady, Packers Fan.

The support in Green Bay is much different from fans of other teams who burn jerseys and curse the names of key players who leave.

“I think they need to move on, I mean, it’s over now and kind of get over it and just move on with life and not have any hard feelings about it,” said Matthew Defiebre, Packers Fan.

There are Packers fans out there who can’t stand the two former quarterbacks. But overall, Packers fans are choosing to remember the good times.

“The thing is, they’ve established themselves for the whole community, you know, always honor them, you know,” Scott Grady said.

Despite their dramatic exits from the Packers, many fans refused to abandon their fandom for 4 and 12.

“I don’t look at it as bad terms, everyone’s got their own opinion, but they moved on. It’s time for a new generation, you know in time everyone wears out and they want something different in life,” noted Scott Grady.

Along with a long list of other former players, Aaron Rodgers will always have his fans at Lambeau.

“He’s been here a long time, he did a lot of great things here so I still want to support him. He’s with the Jets now and that’s not a rival so I support him,” said Matthew Defiebre.

And that goes for Favre, too.

“He’s amazing, he was incredible, whether it was with the Packers or the Vikings,” said Lee Kitts, a Packers Fan still wearing a Favre jersey.

And a lot of fans are choosing to rally behind the new starting quarterback, wearing Jordan Love’s number 10 jersey to show their support.

