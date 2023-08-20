Mass shooting in Milwaukee leaves 9 injured

Nine people were shot and injured in a mass shooting near 14th and Burnham Saturday night, according to Milwaukee police.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Nine people were injured in a mass shooting in Milwaukee Saturday night, TMJ4 reports.

The shooting happened near 14th and Burnham around 11:43 p.m., TMJ4 said.

The victims range from ages 16 to 42. Six men and three women were shot and injured, according to TMJ4. Police say all of the victims are expected to survive.

Milwaukee police told TMJ4 they are seeking ‘unknown suspects.’

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden is brought off the field after being injured...
UPDATE: Isaiah Bolden released from hospital after game-ending injury
Neshotah Beach in Two Rivers.
12-year-old boy dies in Lake Michigan at Neshotah Beach
A plane carrying two people went down Saturday night in Stony Point, injuring all on board.
Fatal plane crash reported in Waupaca County
Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian have been found after they went missing for nearly a week...
Missing hikers found after disappearing in Alaskan wilderness for nearly a week
Daniel Christl walked away from his home Thursday evening
SILVER ALERT UPDATE: Door County Officials find missing Sister Bay man after Silver Alert

Latest News

New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden is brought off the field after being injured...
UPDATE: Isaiah Bolden released from hospital after game-ending injury
River Rail ruins in Shiocton
Many friends and former customers of the River Rail help to raise funds for a rebuild
River Rail ruins in Shiocton
Fundraiser to help rebuild the River Rail restaurant was held in Shiocton
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) rolls out against the New England Patriots...
Love impresses in second preseason game, Packers and Patriots game suspended in 4th due to injury