Fundraiser to help rebuild the River Rail restaurant was held in Shiocton

The venue was a staple of the community
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHIOCTON, Wis. (WBAY) - The River Rail Bar and Banquet Hall was a staple of the community before a fire destroyed the building in early August of 2023.

The fundraiser included a motorcycle ride in an effort to help the venue rise from the ashes.

Funds from the “Let’s Rebuild River Rail” event go to the Hall’s owners.

Folks who weren’t able to attend but still want to pitch in can do so at Area Wolf River Community Banks to the River Rail Rebuilding Fund.

