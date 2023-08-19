Titletown Beats celebrates with country band Lanco on a beautiful night

TITLETOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - The final concert of the Titletown Beats Series proved to be fun for all ages.

The party will continue tomorrow night when the Packers take on the Patriots on their home turf. As summer winds down, hundreds of people enjoyed food, drinks, and live music.

A local five-piece group from Two Rivers named “The Smoke Road Band” took to the stage prior to the headliner “Lanco”, a country band.

Titletown coordinator Jessica Dickhut said with the summer winding down and the fall season beginning soon, coming to the show and the Packers game on Saturday is a great way to spend the weekend.

“With it being a very great week with having the Patriots here all week, we have a lot of hype and excitement from everyone around the nation even. So we are really excited to be hosting this to get people amped up and ready for everything to come tomorrow,” Jessica Dickhut said.

Prior to the festivities on Friday, people were out enjoying the sunshine and the large field games, plus all the other activities Titletown has to offer.

Jen and Leslie have been going to concerts like these all summer and enjoy the atmosphere, listening to music as well as seeing old friends and making new ones.

“I think it’s the comradery of just getting Green Bay back on something other than football and music and just enjoying each other and seeing other people out doing things other than sitting in front of their TV, especially after COVID,” Jen said.

“This is the first year that I’ve noticed after COVID, people are out and about. It’s great! It’s great to see so many people just having fun and enjoying life again,” Leslie added.

Several food trucks and other food and beverage options are also available throughout Titletown the entire weekend.

