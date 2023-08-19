Titletown Beats celebrates with country band Lanco on a beautiful night

Country group LANCO
Country group LANCO(KSFY)
By Samantha Cavalli and WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TITLETOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - The final concert of the Titletown Beats Series proved to be fun for all ages.

The party will continue tomorrow night when the Packers take on the Patriots on their home turf. As summer winds down, hundreds of people enjoyed food, drinks, and live music.

A local five-piece group from Two Rivers named “The Smoke Road Band” took to the stage prior to the headliner “Lanco”, a country band.

Titletown coordinator Jessica Dickhut said with the summer winding down and the fall season beginning soon, coming to the show and the Packers game on Saturday is a great way to spend the weekend.

“With it being a very great week with having the Patriots here all week, we have a lot of hype and excitement from everyone around the nation even. So we are really excited to be hosting this to get people amped up and ready for everything to come tomorrow,” Jessica Dickhut said.

Prior to the festivities on Friday, people were out enjoying the sunshine and the large field games, plus all the other activities Titletown has to offer.

Jen and Leslie have been going to concerts like these all summer and enjoy the atmosphere, listening to music as well as seeing old friends and making new ones.

“I think it’s the comradery of just getting Green Bay back on something other than football and music and just enjoying each other and seeing other people out doing things other than sitting in front of their TV, especially after COVID,” Jen said.

“This is the first year that I’ve noticed after COVID, people are out and about. It’s great! It’s great to see so many people just having fun and enjoying life again,” Leslie added.

Several food trucks and other food and beverage options are also available throughout Titletown the entire weekend.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
Devil's Lake
DNR identifies hiker who died at Devil’s Lake, releases new details
Pilot Devyn Reiley and her passenger died when her T-6 Texan Warbird crashed into Lake...
NTSB’s first report on plane crash into Lake Winnebago during EAA AirVenture released
More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers are being recalled for fire and burn hazards.
More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers recalled for fire, burn hazards
Yellow shut down in late July and declared bankruptcy
Yellow eliminates 261 jobs in Wisconsin, 86 in Neenah

Latest News

Yellow in Neenah
Tough choices lie ahead of laid-off Yellow workers
Wisconsin man accused of telemarketing fraud
Wisconsin man involved in telemarketing scam cheating people out of millions
Yellow in Neenah
Former employees speak about what lies ahead of laid-off Yellow workers
First human case of West Nile virus confirmed in Wisconsin