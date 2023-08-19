SUMMER WEATHER FOR FIRST PRESEASON SEASON GAME, SMOKE RETURNS SUNDAY

IT’S GAMEDAY! Saturday is the first preseason home game for the Green Bay Packers and the weather is going to feel like summer outside. High pressure and a warm front will bring hot and humid conditions from the south into Wisconsin. It’s going to be mostly sunny with temperatures reaching the mid 80s with heat indexes near 90 degrees. Winds will also be breezy from the southwest gusting up to 30 mph at times. Widespread hazy skies are expected for the early morning hours then blue skies will return in time for kickoff at 7 PM. The warm front will push the smoke out of Wisconsin, but a cold front behind the warm front will bring back the smoke by Sunday.

Wildfire smoke from Canada looks to return by Sunday as a cold front moves over Wisconsin. Widespread hazy skies are possible with MODERATE to UNHEALTHY FOR SOME air quality on Sunday. Temperatures will be even warmer than Saturday with highs in the lower 90s with heat indexes in the mid 90s. Winds will be calmer from the northeast. Once the cold front passes by Sunday night, the smoke will be pushed out and temperatures will fall back to normal around 80 degrees on Monday.

Our next chance of showers will come on Thursday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SSW 10-25 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL NIGHTFALL

SUNDAY: W -> NE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny and muggy, breezy. HIGH: 87

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, mild and muggy with calmer winds. Patchy hazy skies possible. LOW: 71

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Widespread hazy skies possible. HIGH: 90 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, back to normal highs. HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, seasonal. Maybe a chance of showers NORTH. HIGH: 81 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. HIGH: 89 LOW: 68

THURSDAY: Chance of showers, hot and humid. HIGH: 92 LOW: 67

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. HIGH: 83

